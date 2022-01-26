Policeman Gets Jail Time for Allegedly Raping Banjarmasin Student

jpnn.com, BANJARMASIN - A policeman, Chief Brigadier Bayu Tamtomo, has been sentenced to two years and six months in prison for allegedly raping a student of Lambung Mangkurat University in Banjarmasin, identified with the initials VDPS.

The verdict was considered light. The Justice Advocacy Team for VDPS urged the South Kalimantan Police chief to immediately remove Bayu from the police force.

"Together with the university and faculty leaders, we urge the police to impose a dishonorable dismissal against Bayu," said the team member, Erlina, Tuesday (25/1).

Erlina also urged authorities to conduct an investigation into the judicial process of the rape case.

As an expression of concern and a form of protest, the unversity's Faculty of Law is withdrawing all students interning at the Banjarmasin Police.

The Justice Advocacy Team found that VDPS had interned for a month at the Banjarmasin Police narcotics investigation unit, where she met Bayu.

On August 18, 2021, Bayu asked the victim to go out with him. He then allegedly gave her a drink, which made the victim unconscious.

This led to two rapes, the team said.