6.5-Magnitude Earthquake Damages Pasaman Regent's Office
Friday, 25 February 2022 – 12:59 GMT+7
english.jpnn.com, PASAMAN - The Pasaman Regent's office in West Sumatra was damaged after being rocked by an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5.
In addition, several residential buildings and a mosque were also damaged.
The earthquake occurred with a depth of 10 kilometers and was centered 18 kilometers east of West Pasaman.
It did not have the potential for a tsunami, authorities said.
Despite so, the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) appealed to the public to stay alert for aftershocks. (mar10/mcr20/jpnn)
