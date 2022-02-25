6.5-Magnitude Earthquake Damages Pasaman Regent's Office

english.jpnn.com, PASAMAN - The Pasaman Regent's office in West Sumatra was damaged after being rocked by an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5.

In addition, several residential buildings and a mosque were also damaged.

The earthquake occurred with a depth of 10 kilometers and was centered 18 kilometers east of West Pasaman.

It did not have the potential for a tsunami, authorities said.

Despite so, the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) appealed to the public to stay alert for aftershocks. (mar10/mcr20/jpnn)

