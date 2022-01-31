JPNN.com

JPNN.com English News Residents Flock to CNY Celebration Centers Despite Covid-19

Residents Flock to CNY Celebration Centers Despite Covid-19

Monday, 31 January 2022 – 13:13 GMT+7
Residents Flock to CNY Celebration Centers Despite Covid-19 - JPNN.com English
Residents flocked to a Chinese New Year celebration center in Solo, Sunday (30/1) night / Credit: ANTARA, Aris Wasita

jpnn.com, SOLO - Chinese New Year celebration centers in Surakarta, Central Java, were flooded with residents.

One of them was the Pasar Gede Solo area.

Crowds were seen around the Pemandengan Monument and in the courtyard of the Surakarta City Hall on Sunday (30/1) night.

Also See:

Hundreds of residents flocked to the streets to enjoy and take selfies under the lanterns.

"It's okay. I will have a meeting on this later," Surakarta Mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka said in Solo, Monday (31/1).

Gibran said crowds were okay as long as health protocols were in place.

Also See:

"We just need to be careful so that there's no traffic jam and the procedure is tight. A little bit of crowd is okay as long as people wear masks," he said.

He ensured that Chinese New Year celebration centers in Solo would not be closed to the public.

Chinese New Year celebration centers in Surakarta, Central Java, were flooded with residents.
TAGS   CNY Chinese New Year covid-19 Surakarta

RELATED NEWS