Doctor Denies Vaccinating Students in Medan with Empty Syringes

jpnn.com, MEDAN - A doctor with the initial G, who is suspected of vaccinating students at Wahidin Elementary School in Medan, North Sumatra, with empty syringes, has denied the allegation.

She said she thought the nurse who helped her at that time had filled the syringes with the vaccine liquid.

"I am responsible, but I can sincerely guarantee under my professional oath that the injection I gave contained the vaccine, which had been filled by my colleague," said the doctor in her written statement, Monday (24/1).

Also See: Students in Medan Allegedly Vaccinated with Empty Syringes

She said that Medan Labuhan Police chief Commissioner Mustafa Nasution had mediated the parties involved.

The doctor said she was asked to join the school vaccination program by Indonesian General Doctors Association (PDUI) chairman Rudi Sambas.

The vaccination program was organized by the Medan Labuhan Police, in collaboration with the Delima Martubung Hospital.

The doctor said that the Sinovac vaccine and syringes were sourced from the Medan Labuhan Police. There were about 460 students listed.

During the vaccination, participating students were accompanied by their parents and guardians.