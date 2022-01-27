Teacher in Buton Forces Students to Eat Garbage as Punishment

jpnn.com, BUTON - An elementary school teacher in Buton, Southeast Sulawesi, has allegedly forced her students to eat garbage as punishment for being noisy.

There were 16 third-grade students who were allegedly punished during school hours on Friday (21/1).

Prischa Leda, the family member of one of the students, condemned the actions taken by the teacher, who was identified with the initials MW.

She recounted that the incident happened at SDN 50 Buton, when the students were going to give a birthday surprise to their homeroom teacher.

However, MW, who teached in the fourth grade, was disturbed by the noise made by the third grade students.

MW reprimanded the students, but the warning was heeded only for a moment.

"They are children. No wonder they would still make noise, especially considering that they were about to surprise their teacher," Prischa told JPNN.com, Wednesday (26/1).

Not long after, MW returned to the third-grade classroom and allegedly forced the students to eat garbage as punishment.