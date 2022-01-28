Nearly Half of Jakarta's Hospitals Filled as Omicron Surges

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The bed occupancy rate in Jakarta's Covid-19 referral hospitals had reached 45 percent, said Jakarta Deputy Governor Ahmad Riza Patria.

Of the 3,922 beds available, 1,756 had been occupied, he detailed.

"We should not go up to 60 percent," said Riza in Central Jakarta, Friday (28/1).

According to him, the bed occupancy rate once fell to 5 percent in Jakarta, but it increased again after the Omicron variant entered the country.

"But we should understand that this is different from the previous month or year. [The cases] are predominantly asymptomatic,” Riza added.

The ICU occupancy rate has also started to creep up.

Of the 611 ICUs available, 86 have now been filled.

The number of Omicron cases in Jakarta has reached 2,404, of which 1,039 were locally transmitted. (mcr4/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Kasus Omicron Meningkat, Wagub DKI Sebut Keterisian Tempat Tidur di RS Capai 45 Persen