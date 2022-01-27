DJ Indah Cleo Among 17 Burned to Death in Sorong
jpnn.com, SORONG - Indah Sukmadani, popularly known as DJ Indah Cleo, was one of the victims who died in the fire during a clash in Sorong, West Papua, on Monday (24/1).
Her body was unrecognizable because it was scorched.
To identify the victim, the disaster victim identification (DVI) team matched her DNA with her family's.
"She was charred, so we needed her family's DNA," West Papua Police spokesman Senior Commissioner Adam Erwindi told JPNN.com, Thursday (27/1).
A clash between two groups occurred in the city of Sorong around midnight.
The clash resulted in the burning of a karaoke bar.
As a result, 17 people, including Indah, were burned to death and another one was stabbed. (mcr7/mcr20/jpnn)
