Indonesia Begins Covid-19 Booster Vaccination With Elderly

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Indonesia rolled out free Covid-19 booster vaccination for the elderly and vulnerable groups on Wednesday (12/1).

Local administrations can carry out the vaccination if their areas have covered 70 percent of the first dose and 60 percent of the second dose.

Currently, there are 244 districts and cities that have met the requirements and have started administering the booster vaccine.

Health Ministry's Covid-19 vaccination spokesperson, Siti Nadia Tarmizi, said that the booster vaccination was kicked off locally.

"There is no national kick-off, we go straight to our respective areas," Nadia told JPNN.com, Wednesday (12/1).

Target participants may check their ticket on the PeduliLindungi app.

If their schedule does not appear, target participants must go directly to the nearest health care facility to book a spot. (mcr9/mcr20/jpnn)

