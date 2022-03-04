212 PA Storms Gus Yaqut's Office Over Alleged Blasphemy

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Under Habib Rizieq Shihab's order, 212 Alumni Brotherhood (PA) members flocked to Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas's office on Friday (4/3) to urge him to resign.

According to JPNN.com's observation, protesters began to arrive at the Religious Affairs Ministry headquarters at 01.30 p.m.

The crowd was led by field coordinator Fikri Bareno, who said that a number of 212 PA figures also visited the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) to discuss the fatwa on blasphemy.

The 212 PA deputy secretary-general, Novel Bamukmin, confirmed the meeting with the MUI.

"It's true. Before our action, some of the administrators went to meet the Central MUI," Novel told JPNN.com, Friday (4/3).

The mass action was carried out in response to a statement made by Minister Yaqut, better known as Gus Yaqut, who compared the sound of the call to prayer through loudspeakers with a barking dog.

Besides calling for Gus Yaqut to resign, 212 PA also asked the authorities to charge the minister and demand an apology. (mcr8/mcr20/jpnn)

