Rizieq's Son-in-law Speaks at Mass Action Against Gus Yaqut

Friday, 04 March 2022 – 22:42 GMT+7
Hanif Alatas, the son-in-law of Habib Rizieq Shihab / Credit: Kenny Kurnia Putra, JPNN

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Hanif Alatas, the son-in-law of Habib Rizieq Shihab, spoke at a mass action against Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas on Friday (4/3).

Minister Yaqut, better known as Gus Yaqut, has been in hot water after illustrating the call to prayer in mosques with a barking dog.

Hanif compared this to his own case, which led him to one year in prison for a statement he made.

"I was accused to cause trouble and was jailed for one year. This [minister's] statement has made a lot of noise. Many are hurt," Hanif told reporters in front of the Religious Affairs Minister headquarters.

Hanif said such a statement should not have been said by a minister.

"A religious affairs minister should be at the forefront of maintaining the sanctity of religion and religious harmony," he said.

Hanif demanded that Yaqut apologize and be held accountable for his statement. (mcr8/mcr20/jpnn)

