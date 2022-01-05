Ferdinand Hutahaean Trending on Twitter Amid Blasphemy Allegation

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The hashtag #TangkapFerdinand (#ArrestFerdinand) was trending on Twitter on Wednesday (5/1) amid a blasphemy allegation against Chairman of the Independent Community Justice Foundation, Ferdinand Hutahaean.

Ferdinand has responded to this, saying that internet users have misinterpreted his message.

"People are just too sensitive, overly interpreting what I tweeted as something wrong and offensive to certain parties, even though that's not the case at all," Ferdinand said.

The social media activist said what had been written on his personal account, @FerdinandHaean3, was his own spiritual reflection.

"It's an encouragement, a platform to channel what I was feeling," said Ferdinand.

He also apologized if his tweet had offended anyone.

"If you feel that someone was offended, I apologize, but I have nothing against others or a particular religion," he said. (fat/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Tagar #TangkapFerdinand Trending, Ferdinand Hutahaean Bereaksi