Police Probe Witnesses Over Ferdinand Hutahaean's Blasphemy Case

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The National Police has received a report against Ferdinand Hutahaean for his alleged blasphemy and violations of the Electronic Information and Transactions (ITE) Law.

The report was filed by National Committee of Indonesian Youth (KNPI) chairman Haris Pratama on Wednesday (5/1) afternoon.

After receiving the report, investigators immediately confiscated evidence and examined witnesses on the same day.

"An examination was carried out on three witnesses, namely the one who reported the case and two other witnesses," National Police spokesman Brigadier General Ahmad Ramadhan told reporters, Wednesday (5/1).

Ahmad said the police responded to the case quickly because it could cause trouble in the community.

In the report, Ferdinand was accused of violating Article 45a and Article 28 of Law Number 11/2008 concerning ITE as well as Article 14 of the Criminal Code.

Ferdinand has been in hot water after a controversial tweet that some people might find it offensive.

"It's a pity that your God is weak and must be defended. My God is amazing, omnipotent. He is always my defender, and my God doesn't need to be defended," his tweet read. (cuy/mcr20/jpnn)

