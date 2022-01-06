Jokowi Revokes Thousands of Mineral, Coal Mining Permits

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - President Joko Widodo has revoked a total of 2,078 mineral and coal mining permits due to inactivity or misuse.

"We revoke permits that are not productive, transferred to other parties, or not in accordance with the designation and regulations," said the President at the Bogor Presidential Palace, West Java.

The government also revoked 192 forestry permits covering an area of over three million hectares, as well as the right-to-build (HGB) permits for plantations covering an area of more than 34,000 hectares, for the same reasons.

Jokowi said this was carried out in order to improve the system of the issuance of mining and forestry permits, as well as other permits.

"We must uphold the constitutional mandate that the natural resources are controlled by the state and used for the greatest benefit of the people," said the President. (mcr10/mcr20/jpnn)

