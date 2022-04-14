Top University's Student Head Calls Minister Luhut Arrogant

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - University of Indonesia student executive board chairman Muhammad Dilan Bahtiar has called Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Panjaitan "arrogant".

He considered Luhut "arrogant" when speaking in front of student protesters recently.

"He arbitrarily claimed that he had the right to refuse to disclose data to the public," Dilan said, adding that Luhut had castrated democracy and injured the constitution.

"He has also injured his duties as a state official," he said.

The student executive board demanded that the government cancel Government Regulation Number 75/2021 concerning the UI Statute.

They said it was contrary to Article 33 of Law Number 19/2003 on BUMN, Article 5 of Law Number 5/2014 concerning ASN, Article 42-43 of Law Number 30/2014 concerning Government Administration, and Law Number 25/2009 concerning Public Services.

"We ask that the UI statute be revoked and the discourse of postponing the election and extending the presidential term of office is inspected strongly by the state. We will continue to oversee these issues," he said.

He said students would hold another large-scale action if the demands were not immediately met.