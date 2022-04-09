Mahfud MD Asks Intelligence Officer to Anticipate Student Demo

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Mahfud MD has asked the police to prioritize a persuasive approach when guarding student actions.

Mahfud conveyed this to the deputy head of the Intelligence and Security Agency of the National Police, Inspector General Merdisyam, who represented the National Police chief during a limited coordination meeting in Jakarta, Saturday (9/4).

The student executive boards from various campuses have planned to hold a demonstration in front of the State Palace on April 11. Around 1,000 students will be present.

"To deal with the planned demonstration, the government is coordinating with security forces and law enforcement," said Mahfud.

He also asked for no violence and live ammunition.

"The government views demonstrations as part of democracy," said Mahfud.

He appealed to demonstrators to maintain order. (antara/mcr20/jpnn)

