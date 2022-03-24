President Jokowi Sets Conditions for 2022 Idul Fitri Homecoming

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - President Joko Widodo has set the conditions for the 2022 Idul Fitri homecoming.

The first condition is residents on homecoming trips must have received two doses of vaccine and/or a shot of booster vaccine.

Those who have undergone booster vaccination are not required to do a Covid-19 test. On the contrary, those have just received two doses of vaccine need to attach a negative antigen test result.

Second, they must implement strict health protocols.

The former Jakarta governor also said that tarawih (evening Ramadan prayers) in mosques would be allowed. Nevertheless, religious activities must strictly follow health protocols.

Government officials and employees are not allowed to break the fast together.

Jokowi said that the easing of restrictions during Ramadan was carried out because the Covid-19 control had showed improvement.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin has ensured the supply of booster vaccines.