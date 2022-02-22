Governor Responds to Hoarded Cooking Oil in Deli Serdang
english.jpnn.com, DELI SERDANG - North Sumatra Governor Edy Rahmayadi said he had received information from the food task force concerning the discovery of hoarded cooking oil in Deli Serdang.
As much as 1.1 million kilograms of cooking oil were recently found in a warehouse owned by PT Salim Ivomas Pratama, a subsidiary of PT Indofood. Cooking oil is scarce in Indonesia amid rising prices.
Edy said he learned that the cooking oil found in the warehouse was to be distributed every two days to a number of restaurants, malls, and markets.
"What I heard was that it was in and out of the place within two days. It's allotted for restaurants, malls, and others," said Edy, Monday (21/2).
According to Edy, the North Sumatra Police are still investigating the discovery.
Edy urged the community not to make a fuss out of the incident. (mcr22/mcr20/jpnn)
