JPNN.com

JPNN.com English Indonesia Indonesia Sets New Quarantine Policies for International Travelers

Indonesia Sets New Quarantine Policies for International Travelers

Tuesday, 01 March 2022 – 21:47 GMT+7
Indonesia Sets New Quarantine Policies for International Travelers - JPNN.com English
Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan / Credit: JPNN

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Coordinating Minister for Investment and Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has changed the quarantine provisions for international travelers.

Starting March 1, the government will require a three-day quarantine for international travelers who are fully vaccinated.

According to Luhut, this measure was taken after obtaining input from experts and data analysis.

Also See:

"In addition, the government will also conduct a trial of zero quarantine for international travelers that will come to Bali starting March 14," said Luhut in a statement received Tuesday (1/3).

Bali, continued Luhut, was chosen as the pilot area because it had a high level of second-dose vaccination coverage compared to other provinces.

Prior to March 14, the government will continue to accelerate the second dose vaccination for the elderly.

Also See:

"If the trial in Bali goes well, we will expand the no-quarantine policy throughout Indonesia from April 1. But again, this policy will be carried out based on future developments of the pandemic," said Luhut.

Since the opening of Bali, more than 1,600 foreign tourists have come to Bali, with over 50 percent of them choosing bubble quarantine.

The government has changed the quarantine provisions for international travelers.
TAGS   indonesia New Quarantine Policies Covid-19 Quarantine International Travelers PPLN

RELATED NEWS