Indonesia Sets New Quarantine Policies for International Travelers

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Coordinating Minister for Investment and Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has changed the quarantine provisions for international travelers.

Starting March 1, the government will require a three-day quarantine for international travelers who are fully vaccinated.

According to Luhut, this measure was taken after obtaining input from experts and data analysis.

"In addition, the government will also conduct a trial of zero quarantine for international travelers that will come to Bali starting March 14," said Luhut in a statement received Tuesday (1/3).

Bali, continued Luhut, was chosen as the pilot area because it had a high level of second-dose vaccination coverage compared to other provinces.

Prior to March 14, the government will continue to accelerate the second dose vaccination for the elderly.

Also See: Bali Wants Foreign Tourists to Quarantine for Just One Day

"If the trial in Bali goes well, we will expand the no-quarantine policy throughout Indonesia from April 1. But again, this policy will be carried out based on future developments of the pandemic," said Luhut.

Since the opening of Bali, more than 1,600 foreign tourists have come to Bali, with over 50 percent of them choosing bubble quarantine.