Omicron Cases Exceed Delta, Government Braces Health Facilities

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The number of Omicron cases in Indonesia had exceeded the peak of cases of the Delta variant.

Covid-19 vaccination spokesperson Siti Nadia Tarmizi said Omicron cases peaked on Wednesday (16/2), scoring 64,718 new cases.

The number surpassed the peak of the Delta variant in July 2021, which reached 56,757 cases.

However, according to Siti, the daily number of Omicron cases has continued to decline in the past week.

"Since February 16, the daily number of confirmed cases has continued to decline. Yesterday, it was reported around 34,000 cases," Siti said at a press conference, Tuesday (22/2).

Siti said that the number of Covid-19 patients being treated at the hospital was still under control. It has reached 38 percent of the isolation rooms and ICUs provided by the government.

According to her, the Health Ministry has been strengthening health facilities.

Through this strategy, she continued, the national positivity rate sloped at 17.7 percent.