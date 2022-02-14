Covid-19 Cases in West Sumatra Soar

english.jpnn.com, SUMATERA BARAT - The West Sumatra Covid-19 task force has recorded a drastic spike in Covid-19 cases.

As of Monday (14/2), the Indonesian province has confirmed 91,760 cases.

The task force spokesman, Jasman Rizal, said that there were additional cases spread across 18 regions.

The city of Padang contributed the most cases, he added.

"The number of cases in Padang has increased by 219," said Jasman in his official statement, Monday (14/2).

Mentawai Islands recorded 25 cases, Pariaman 11 cases, South Pesisir 9 cases, Padang Pariaman 6 cases, Tanah Datar 6 cases, and Dharmasaraya 5 cases.

Bukittinggi, Payakumbuh, Solok, and South Solok each recorded 4 cases. Other areas included Sijunjung with 2 cases, while Padang Panjang, Lima Puluh Kota, Sawahlunto, and West Pasaman each had 1 case.

"So, there were 309 additional cases on Sunday, 58 of which have recovered in Padang city and 1 in Dharmasraya," said Jasman.