Juragan 99 Dismisses Money Laundering Accusation

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Gilang Widya Pramana, better known as Juragan 99, and his wife, Shandy Purnamasari, have recently become the talk of the town after many parties, especially internet users, acussed them of money laundering.

Responding to the accusation, Gilang said his wealth was the result of his own hard work.

"Everything my wife and I have is from our business," said Gilang in Pancoran, South Jakarta, Tuesday (22/3) night.

The man, who is nicknamed Crazy Rich Malang, believed that certain parties had been deliberately leading a bad opinion about his business. One of the rumors circulated was that his wealth could belong to a man named Hendri or an entrepreneur named Kaji Edan.

However, according to Gilang, the allegations have been refuted with an explanation from Hendri's side.

"My closeness with the late Hendri [made them believe] my property belonged to the deceased, but his own sibling has explained it," he said.

Gilang also said that his wealth did not belong to Kaji Edan.

"I honestly don't know Kaji Edan at all," he continued. (mcr7/mcr20/jpnn)

