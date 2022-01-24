Israel: Fourth Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine Boosts Elderly Antibodies

jpnn.com, ISRAEL - Israel has announced the results of its research on the fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

As quoted by Antara, Israel claimed that the fourth dose increased the country's elderly resistance to serious illnesses three times compared to the third dose targeting the same age group.

The Israeli Health Ministry said the fourth dose, or the second booster, made the elderly more resistant to infection.

A preliminary study published by Israel's Sheba Medical Center on Monday showed that the fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine raised antibody levels slightly higher than the third dose.

However, it was likely not fully capable of counteracting the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Israel began administering the fourth dose to the elderly earlier this January as Omicron raged.

The Israeli Health Ministry said the study, which involved major Israeli universities and the Sheba medical center, compared 400,000 elderly people who received the fourth dose with 600,000 seniors who just received the 3rd dose.

As in other regions, Israel has experienced a spike in Covid-19 cases due to the Omicron variant. However, authorities reported zero deaths for the variant. (antara/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Israel Temukan Hal yang Tak Biasa dari Vaksin Covid-19