Uruguay Opens Borders for Residents Infected with Covid-19 Abroad

jpnn.com, URUGUAY - Uruguay has opened borders to its residents even if they are infected with Covid-19.

This is a rare move considering a spike in Covid-19 cases worldwide.

The South American country's government described the move as a form of "solidarity" with Uruguayans and residents infected with the virus abroad.

"All Uruguayan travelers and resident foreigners who have got Covid-19 abroad may return to our country at any time," Uruguayan Health Minister Daniel Salinas said on Twitter on Friday.

The country of 3.5 million people and bordering Argentina and Brazil reported more than 10,000 daily cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, according to official data.

Around 77 percent of the population has been injected with the complete Covid-19 vaccine.

Also See: China Ready to Help Kazakhstan Fight Protesters

The conditions for entering Uruguayan territory are that infected people must use private vehicles in their "family bubble" and undergo quarantine at home according to current health protocols.

"It is not good that Uruguayans have to stay abroad. Even if they have taken a risk, we take care of them here," said Salinas. (ant/dil/mcr20/jpnn/reuters)