Woman in China Miscarries After Being Denied Entry to Hospital

jpnn.com, CHINA - A woman miscarried after being rejected by the Gaoxin Hospital in Xian, Shaanxi, China, because her PCR test results had yet to be released.

The woman was eight months pregnant, according to the Xian government on its official WeChat account.

At that time, the woman was experiencing pain in the stomach.

The woman was finally admitted to the operating room two hours later after doctors noticed the patient's condition had worsened, which led to a miscarriage.

Gaoxin Hospital general manager Fan Yuhui was suspended and several of the staff members who were on duty at the time were removed from their positions.

Xian health commission director Liu Shunzhi apologized to the victim and the public regarding the incident during a press conference on Thursday (6/1).

Director of the Xian Li Qiang emergency center and Liu received a stern warning from the Chinese Communist Party.

Sales of shares of Xian International Medical Investment Co, which is the parent of Gaoxin Hospital, on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange fell eight percent on Wednesday (5/1) and 4.81 percent on Thursday (6/1).