Australia, UK to Fight Against Hostile Countries in Cyberspace

jpnn.com, AUSTRALIA - Australia and the United Kingdom will retaliate against cyberattacks from China, Russia, and Iran, Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton has said.

Dutton made this statement ahead of a consultation meeting with the UK in Sydney.

Australia's defense and foreign ministers will meet British Defense Minister Ben Wallace and Foreign Minister Liz Truss on Friday at the annual Australian-UK Ministerial Consultation meeting.

The two countries would work together to prevent cyberattacks and increase sanctions against hostile nations' cyber activities, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said, after signing the agreement with Truss on Thursday.

"Australia is committed to working with partners such as the UK to challenge malign actors who use technology to undermine freedom and democracy," Payne said in a statement.

Dutton said Friday's meeting would focus on cyberspace.

"Both the UK and Australia get regular attacks from Russia and from China, Iran and other countries," he said in a radio broadcast, adding that both countries would strike back.

The discussions will also identify areas where the two countries could cooperate in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as Australia's nuclear-powered submarine program.