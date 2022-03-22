Boeing 737 Carrying 132 People Crashes in China's Forest

english.jpnn.com, CHINA - A domestic passenger plane belonging to China Eastern Airlines crashed in the Guangxi Autonomous Region on Monday afternoon, causing forest fires in the hills of Tengxian County, while the fate of 132 people on board was not immediately determined.

The Boeing 737, which flew from Kunming in Yunnan Province to Guangzhou in Guangdong Province, was carrying 132 people, consisting of 123 passengers and nine cabin crew, the Guangxi emergency department said in a statement.

The plane departed from Changshui International Airport, Kunming, at 13.15 local time (12.15 WIB).

The plane was scheduled to arrive at Baiyun International Airport, Guangzhou, at 15.07 (14.07 WIB).

Flight data shows that at 14.19 (13.19 WIB), the plane suddenly slid from a height of 8,869 meters at a speed of 845 kilometers per hour. At 14.21, the plane disappeared from radar, according to local news sites.

Firefighters and SAR teams from Wuzhou City were dispatched to the scene at 15.00.

A number of photos and videos of the plane crash spread quickly on Chinese social media, mainly Weibo and WeChat, moments after the incident. (ant/dil/mcr20/jpnn)

