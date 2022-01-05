China Pushes Indonesia to Voice Against Australia's Nuclear Plan

jpnn.com, CHINA - China has encouraged Indonesia to voice its concerns over Australia's planned nuclear submarine development.

This follows the issuance of a joint statement between five states with nuclear weapons - China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States - to prevent nuclear war and competition.

"Indonesia as the largest country in ASEAN must voice that [concern]," Chinese Foreign Ministry's director general of arms control, Fu Cong, told ANTARA in Beijing, Tuesday (4/1).

After a press conference on the joint agreement, Fu said Indonesia should be concerned about Australia's decision to acquire nuclear-powered submarines, even though nuclear weapons were not part of the plan.

Indonesia, alongside Malaysia, previously expressed concern over the nuclear submarine plan through Aukus, the trilateral security pact between Australia, the UK, and the US.

Fu said the plan showed the double standards the UK and the US had on nuclear matters, especially when it came to Iran and North Korea.

The nuclear prevention statement was made for the first time by the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.

"The agreement confirms that nuclear weapons cannot be used for competition and war," Fu said at the press conference.