Kazakh Leader Allows Killing Without Warning Against Protesters

jpnn.com, KAZAKHSTAN - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has absolutely no intention of peacefully resolving the crisis currently afflicting his country.

Instead of planning a dialogue, he ordered the rioters he called terrorists to be shot dead.

In his speech, Friday (7/1), Tokayev firmly said that those who did not want to surrender would be exterminated.

Tokayev said 20,000 people had attacked Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, and had destroyed state facilities.

Last week, protests sparked by rising fuel prices broke out into a wave of unrest across the country.

The President said that as part of counterterrorist operations, law enforcement agencies and the military could shoot protesters dead without warning.

Also See: Indonesians in Kazakhstan Asked to Isolate Amid Mass Unrest

"The militants have not laid down their arms, they continue to commit crimes or are preparing for them. The fight against them must be pursued to the end. Whoever does not surrender will be destroyed," the President said.

He rejected calls for dialogue with the protesters.