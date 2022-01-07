Kazakhstan Update: Russia Sends Help, President's House Burned

jpnn.com, KAZAKHSTAN - Russia finally deployed its military to help the Kazakh government quell the mass demonstrations, which are now labeled as rebels by the authorities, Thursday (6/1).

This move contrasted the initial position of Russia, which had explicitly warned other countries not to interfere in the crisis in Kazakhstan.

Russian paratroopers arrived as new violence broke out in Almaty, Kazakhstan's main city.

Police in Almaty said dozens of rioters were killed overnight into the early hours of Thursday. At least 18 members of the security forces were killed, two of whom were found decapitated. More than 2,000 people were arrested.

After overnight clashes between protesters and soldiers, the President's residence in Almaty and the mayor's office were set on fire, and charred cars littered the city, Reuters said.

Military personnel regained control of the main airport previously seized by protesters. On Thursday night, there was renewed fighting in Almaty's main square, which was occupied alternately by troops and hundreds of protesters throughout the day.

Reuters reporters heard explosions and gunfire as military vehicles and a number of soldiers advanced, although the shooting stopped again after nightfall.

The TASS news agency quoted witnesses who said people had been killed and injured in the shooting. (reuters/ant/dil/mcr20/jpnn)

