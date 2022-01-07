Indonesians in Kazakhstan Asked to Isolate Amid Mass Unrest

jpnn.com, KAZAKHSTAN - The Indonesian Embassy in Nur-Sultan has appealed to all Indonesian citizens in Kazakhstan to be alert and stay away from crowds, following the emergency status announced by the country's president.

Demonstrations over gas prices have turned violent in Kazakhstan, with 18 security personnel killed and 748 others injured while trying to quell the riots. More than 2,000 people have been detained.

"Considering the situation in Kazakhstan and the announcement of the state of emergency by the President of Kazakhstan, all Indonesian citizens are asked not to go outside their homes except for essential matters," said the embassy in a written statement received in Jakarta, Thursday (6/1).

All Indonesians must obey the rules issued by the local government, maintain order, and avoid mass actions carried out in the local area, the embassy said.

They are also advised not to make public comments on the Kazakh domestic situation, and they should communicate with other Indonesian citizens in their respective areas.

"[They should] communicate with the Indonesian Embassy through the Indonesian community and other possible communication channels to update each other's conditions and report important things," the statement said. (ant/dil/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Kazakhstan Makin Mencekam, KBRI Minta WNI Jaga Ucapan