Irwansyah May Lose Assets Pledged to Bank by Younger Brother

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Actor Irwansyah may lost some of his assets that his younger brother, Hafiz Fatur, secretly pledged to the bank.

There are three assets belonging to Irwansyah that Hafiz pledged to the bank. Hafiz allegedly forged his brother's signature.

This was revealed by Irwansyah's other brother, Andhika, who said the assets were not yet confiscated but in the legal process.

"Mas Irwan did not know that his assets would be confiscated. He only found out after a call from the bank," Andhika said in Jombang, South Tangerang, Friday (7/1).

The three assets in question are one house, a piece of land, and a part of another house.

He revealed that Irwansyah had trusted Hafiz with his asset matters.

Irwansyah has reported Hafiz to the South Jakarta Police. (jlo/mcr20/jpnn)

