Singer Ashanty Contracts Covid-19 After Visiting Turkey
jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Indonesian singer Ashanty has tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from a vacation in Turkey.
Health Ministry spokesperson Siti Nadia Tarmizi said that there had been no confirmation regarding which variant that Ashanty had infected.
"Indeed, there were international travelers, one of whom was with the initial A, who tested positive after returning home," Siti told JPNN.com, Friday (7/1).
Ashanty's S-gene target failure (SGTF) and work health and safety (WHS) checks have not been concluded, according to Siti.
Siti said that Ashanty was currently undergoing quarantine at the hospital.
Previously, Ashanty posted on Instagram saying that she was confirmed to have Covid-19 after a PCR test in Indonesia.
She found out she had the virus while she was in quarantine at a hotel. (mcr7/mcr20/jpnn)
This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Ashanty Kena Covid-19, Variannya Belum Diketahui
Indonesian singer Ashanty has tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from a vacation in Turkey.
RELATED NEWS
- Komnas Brushes Off Allegation Over Exploitation of Gala Sky
- Irwansyah May Lose Assets Pledged to Bank by Younger Brother
- Naila Husna Shares Key to Becoming Successful News Presenter
- Cassandra Angelie Not Detained After Being Named Suspect
- Nindy Ellesse Fought Breast Cancer for Three Years Before Death
- Indonesian Singer Nindy Ellesse Laoh Dies at 54