JPNN.com

JPNN.com English Entertainment Singer Ashanty Contracts Covid-19 After Visiting Turkey

Singer Ashanty Contracts Covid-19 After Visiting Turkey

Friday, 07 January 2022 – 14:43 GMT+7
Singer Ashanty Contracts Covid-19 After Visiting Turkey - JPNN.com English
Ashanty / Credit: Instagram (@ashanty_ash)

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Indonesian singer Ashanty has tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from a vacation in Turkey.

Health Ministry spokesperson Siti Nadia Tarmizi said that there had been no confirmation regarding which variant that Ashanty had infected.

"Indeed, there were international travelers, one of whom was with the initial A, who tested positive after returning home," Siti told JPNN.com, Friday (7/1).

Also See:

Ashanty's S-gene target failure (SGTF) and work health and safety (WHS) checks have not been concluded, according to Siti.

Siti said that Ashanty was currently undergoing quarantine at the hospital.

Previously, Ashanty posted on Instagram saying that she was confirmed to have Covid-19 after a PCR test in Indonesia.

Also See:

She found out she had the virus while she was in quarantine at a hotel. (mcr7/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Ashanty Kena Covid-19, Variannya Belum Diketahui

Indonesian singer Ashanty has tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from a vacation in Turkey.
TAGS   Ashanty covid-19 Turkey Visit indonesian singer

RELATED NEWS