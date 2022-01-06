Naila Husna Shares Key to Becoming Successful News Presenter

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Naila Husna has shared her key to becoming a successful news presenter after a decade in the business.

According to her, there are at least five things that newcomers should pay attention to.

"First, don't focus on the shortcomings but on the strengths we have, so we can have a positive mindset," Naila told reporters, Thursday (6/1).

Second, according to her, maintaining physical appearance is necessary although being attractive is not the main thing.

"I think a good physicality is necessary, but it's not the most important thing," she said.

Then, she said that news presenters must keep their brain in gear.

After that, they must enjoy the process and take the job to heart.

"We also have to be resilient mentally and live it in the best way," said Naila.