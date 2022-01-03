Cassandra Angelie Not Detained After Being Named Suspect

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Actress Cassandra Angelie has been named a suspect in a prostitution case, but she is not detained by the police due to various reasons.

"No detention was made," said Jakarta Police spokesman Senior Commissioner Endra Zulpan, Monday (3/1).

Endra said that Cassandra only needed to make mandatory reports to the police.

There are a number of reasons why Cassandra is not detained, one of which is that she is also considered a victim in the case.

The police said previously that Cassandra was sold by her pimps, who used her to seek profit and livelihood.

Endra said the article Cassandra was charged with only carried a threat of one-year prison time.

Other reasons for her not being detained included that she had not eliminated case evidence, said Endra.

Cassandra was arrested at the Aston Hotel, Kebon Kacang, Central Jakarta, on Thursday (29/12) at around 09.30 p.m.