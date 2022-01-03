Nindy Ellesse Fought Breast Cancer for Three Years Before Death

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Indonesian singer Nindy Ellesse passed away after battling breast cancer for the past three years.

This was revealed by her husband, Willem Frederik Laoh.

"She died yesterday on the night of January 2. She died of cancer," said Willem at the MMRCCC funeral home, South Jakarta, Monday (3/1).

He said his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018.

"She became sick in 2018. She had cancer, and it was already in stage 4," said Willem.

However, Nindy did not just give up. She continued to work on her music and spirituality.

"Her struggles never stopped. She did everything even though she was sick. She persisted until the last moment," said Willem.

Nindy's body will be buried in San Diego Hills, West Java, Tuesday (4/1) afternoon. (mcr7/mcr20/jpnn)

