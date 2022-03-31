Azka Corbuzier to Fight Vicky Prasetyo in Celebrity Boxing

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Azka Corbuzier and Vicky Prasetyo will participate in a celebrity boxing match titled "Close the Door on".

The fight will be broadcast live via Deddy Corbuzier's YouTube channel on Thursday at 8 p.m. Deddy is Azka's father.

Ahead of the match, Deddy said he wanted Azka not to underestimate Vicky.

Also See: Singer Maia Estianty Rushed to Hospital Due to GERD

"In boxing, there is a term lucky blow. When you were hit suddenly, you will fall. You underestimate it but end up losing," said the former award-winning mentalist.

In addition, Azka also received a message from her mother, Kalina Ocktaranny, who encouraged him before the match.

"Just do the best," said the 41-year-old woman on the Cumicumi's show on YouTube. (mcr15/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Jadwal Tinju Azka Corbuzier vs Vicky Prasetyo Malam Ini, Main Jam Berapa?