Azka Corbuzier to Fight Vicky Prasetyo in Celebrity Boxing
english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Azka Corbuzier and Vicky Prasetyo will participate in a celebrity boxing match titled "Close the Door on".
The fight will be broadcast live via Deddy Corbuzier's YouTube channel on Thursday at 8 p.m. Deddy is Azka's father.
Ahead of the match, Deddy said he wanted Azka not to underestimate Vicky.
"In boxing, there is a term lucky blow. When you were hit suddenly, you will fall. You underestimate it but end up losing," said the former award-winning mentalist.
In addition, Azka also received a message from her mother, Kalina Ocktaranny, who encouraged him before the match.
"Just do the best," said the 41-year-old woman on the Cumicumi's show on YouTube. (mcr15/mcr20/jpnn)
