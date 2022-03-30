Nindy Ayunda's Babysitter Arrested for Alleged Child Abuse

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Indonesian singer Nindy Ayunda's babysitter, Lia Kariati, has been arrested for alleged child abuse against Nindy's youngest child with initials AD.

Nindy said she hired Lia as her babysitter in 2014. However, she fired Lia after three months of work because Lia was allegedly caught having a date with her boyfriend at Nindy's house. In fact, Nindy said, Lia already had a husband who lived in Lampung, South Sumatra.

"She often went out at night without my knowledge," said Nindy in a trial at the South Jakarta District Court, Tuesday (29/3).

Also See: Singer Maia Estianty Rushed to Hospital Due to GERD

After two years, Nindy decided to re-employ Lia as a babysitter for her youngest child, believing that Lia had changed.

However, according to Nindy, Lia committed violence against her child.

"I already had a bad feeling because [AD] initially wanted to be with Lia but then was afraid of her," said Nindy.

Also See: Influencer Medina Zein Named Suspect Over Sale of Fake Bags

Nindy said that Lia also used her child's room to make video calls with her lover.

Lia's lawyer, Fahmi Bachmid, said there were no wounds or abrasions on the body of Nindy's child to prove the alleged abuse, adding that his client had carried out her duties in accordance with Nindy's orders.