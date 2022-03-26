Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Dies at 50

english.jpnn.com, AMERIKA - American rock band Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died.

The news was revealed by the band through its official account on Instagram.

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," said Foo Fighters, Saturday (26/3).

The "Everlong" hit maker did not describe how Hawkins died.

"Our hearts go out to his wife, children, and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the upmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time," added the band.

Hawkins took his last breath at the age of 50.