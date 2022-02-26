Family Celebrates Febri Andriansyah's Birthday at His Grave

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The family of the late Febri "Bibi" Andriansyah visited his grave at the Malaka Islamic Cemetery, Pesanggrahan, South Jakarta, on Saturday (26/2) morning to celebrate his birthday. Bibi could have turned 32.

"Today, we send prayers for both our late son and our daughter-in-law," said Bibi's father, Faisal, referring the latter to Vanessa Angel.

He said there had been many memories and moments of togetherness with Bibi, especially on his past birthdays.

Faisal admitted that he and his other family members still felt lost.

"It's still difficult to accept this reality. However, we have to surrender to God, and we feel that the child is still present in our hearts and minds," said Faisal.

Faisal's wife, Dewi Zuhriati, and his three other children, namely Frans, Fadly, and Fuji, were also present.

Bibi's only son, Gala Sky, was also there.

Bibi and Vanessa died in a tragic car accident on the Jombang toll road. (mcr7/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Keluarga Merayakan Ulang Tahun Bibi Andriansyah di Makam, Ada Gala Sky dan Thariq Halilintar