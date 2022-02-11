Access to Vanessa Angel's Grave Closed Amid Relocation Plan

JPNN.com

Vanessa Angel's fans visited the actress' grave at the Malaka Islamic Cemetery, South Jakarta, Tuesday (21/12) / Credit: Firda Junita, JPNN

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The custodian of the Malaka Islamic Cemetery has closed access to the graves of Vanessa Angel and Febri Andriansyah.

This happened amid the plan set by Vanessa's father, Doddy Sudrajat, to relocate his daughter's grave.

Doddy said he had the permits and would move Vanessa's grave after 100 days since her death.

The custodian, Bambang, said he was worried about the forcible demolition of Vanessa's grave.

"I lock the grave for security, anticipating a forced demolition," said Bambang.

In addition, he has also limited the number of visitors. (chi/mcr20/jpnn)

