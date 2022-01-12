Senior Comedian Komeng in Hot Water for Making Insensitive Joke

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Indonesian senior comedian Alfiansyah Bustami, popularly known as Komeng, has been in hot water recently after an insensitive joke he made circulated on social media.

A video of him making a joke with fellow comedians in a sketch-comedy television program angered some internet users.

"I want to take care of my child. I'm afraid that someone will have a peek at her. Instead of other people, it's better for the father to peek," said Komeng in the video.

On Wednesday (12/1), Komeng became a trending topic on Twitter, with more than 7,000 tweets discussing his statement.

The joke was considered demeaning to women by some netizens.

"A joke like this has been briefed or not? How come it still passed the censorship?" a person tweeted.

His fans, however, defended him. Some said that he was just being sarcastic. Some also argued that Komeng did not refer the statement to himself. (ddy/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Komeng Trending Topic di Twitter Gegara Hal Ini, Simak