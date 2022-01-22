Legendary Rock Star Meat Loaf Passes Away
jpnn.com, AMERIKA - American rock star Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74.
Meat Loaf, whose real name was Michael Lee Aday, died due to Covid-19 complications, according to reports.
The family expressed their sorrow for the loss.
"We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man," the family said in a statement.
Meat Loaf's debut album, Bat Out of Hell, was on the UK album charts for over 10 years.
Meat Loaf had sold more than 100 million albums worldwide.
He was born in Dallas in 1947 and grew up as a soccer player in high school before moving to Los Angeles.
At that time, he played in the opening band for Janis Joplin, Van Morrison, and the Grateful Dead.
