Nurul Arifin's Daughter Dies Due to Cardiac Arrest

jpnn.com, DEPOK - Indonesian actress and politician Nurul Arifin has lost her eldest daughter, Maura Magnalia Madyaratri, who died on Tuesday (25/1) morning due to cardiac arrest.

Maura was taken to the hospital at around 5 a.m., and she was declared dead about half an hour later.

Nurul's husband, Mayong Suryo Laksono, suspected that his daughter's health condition had dropped due to lack of rest.

Also See: Child Actor Matthew White Dies at 12

Maura had been busy preparing for her graduation, set to be held at Sydney University in March.

"She had not been sleeping much. She was still working on her graduation from Sydney University, where she just completed her master's degree," said Mayong at a funeral home in Depok, Tuesday (25/1).

Mayong said that his daughter had applied for a job, which might as well affected her stress level.

Maura had no complaints about her health before she died.

Her body is currently at a funeral home in Puri Cinere, Pangkalan Jati, Depok. She will be buried at the San Diego Memorial on Wednesday. (antara/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Putri Nurul Arifin Meninggal Dunia, Mayong Menduga Ini Penyebabnya