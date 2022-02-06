Prilly Latuconsina Opens Up About Her PTSD Struggle

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Actress Prilly Latuconsina has opened up about her struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Prilly said she had consulted with a psychologist regarding her mental health condition.

This was revealed when Prilly talked about her latest film, "Kukira Kau Rumah", which carries the theme of mental health.

"I did go to a psychologist. I suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder. So, I really know how it feels," said Prilly in the Tangerang area, Banten, recently.

Besides acting, Prilly is also a producer in the film.

The 25-year-old said she hoped the film could educate the public about mental health.

According to her, today's society is more aware of the importance of mental health.

"In the past, people with mental health issues would feel ashamed because they were thought to be crazy. Today, our knowledge about mental illness is wider," said Prilly. (mcr7/mcr20/jpnn)

