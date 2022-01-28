Nurul Arifin Expresses Her Longing for Late Maura Magnalia

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Indonesian actress and politician Nurul Arifin has expressed her longing for her daughter, Maura Magnalia, who recently passed away.

Nurul uploaded a video on her Instagram account, showing moments the mother and daughter had shared together.

"You are very much missed, my dear daughter," said Nurul, Friday (28/1) early morning.

The post moved many netizens. Her followers expressed their condolences and gave support to Nurul and her family.

Maura died on Tuesday (25/1) morning. She was 28.

According to her family, she died due to cardiac arrest triggered by lack of rest.

Maura's body was buried in the San Diego Hill Cemetary in Karawang, West Java, on Wednesday (26/1). (ded/mcr20/jpnn)

