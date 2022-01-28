JPNN.com

JPNN.com English Entertainment Nurul Arifin Expresses Her Longing for Late Maura Magnalia

Nurul Arifin Expresses Her Longing for Late Maura Magnalia

Friday, 28 January 2022 – 12:56 GMT+7
Nurul Arifin Expresses Her Longing for Late Maura Magnalia - JPNN.com English
Nurul Arifin with her daughter, Maura Magnalia Madyaratri / Credit: Instagram (@na_nurularifin)

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Indonesian actress and politician Nurul Arifin has expressed her longing for her daughter, Maura Magnalia, who recently passed away.

Nurul uploaded a video on her Instagram account, showing moments the mother and daughter had shared together.

"You are very much missed, my dear daughter," said Nurul, Friday (28/1) early morning.

Also See:

The post moved many netizens. Her followers expressed their condolences and gave support to Nurul and her family.

Maura died on Tuesday (25/1) morning. She was 28.

According to her family, she died due to cardiac arrest triggered by lack of rest.

Also See:

Maura's body was buried in the San Diego Hill Cemetary in Karawang, West Java, on Wednesday (26/1). (ded/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Nurul Arifin Ungkap Kerinduan kepada Maura Magnalia, Mengharukan

Nurul Arifin has expressed her longing for her late daughter, Maura Magnalia.
TAGS   Nurul Arifin Longing Late Daughter Maura Magnalia

RELATED NEWS