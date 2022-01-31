Miss USA 2019 Allegedly Jumps to Her Death from Manhattan Building

jpnn.com, AMERIKA - Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst has died at the age of 30, as reported by the Associated Press on Monday (31/1).

The correspondent for American entertainment news "Extra" was declared dead after jumping from the 60th floor of a Manhattan apartment building.

Local police said Kryst's body was found on Sunday (30/1) around 7 a.m. in front of the Orion building, Manhattan.

"In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie," her family said in a statement.

Prior to becoming Miss USA 2019, Kryst was a lawyer in North Carolina. She also competed in the Miss Universe pageant that year.

The year of Kryst's coronation marked a new milestone that for the first time Miss USA, Miss Teen USA, and Miss America were won by three black women.

"Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra," the family continued.

In a statement on Sunday, television program "Extra" called Kryst much more than an important part of the team.