Shin Rules Out AFF Alumni Players in Match Against Timor Leste

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The Indonesian national soccer team will deploy 27 men to play a test match against Timor Leste on January 24 and January 27.

Coach Shin Tae Yong does not include the 11 alumni players of the 2020 AFF Cup in the lineup.

The 11 names are Egy Maulana Vikri, Asnawi Mangkualam, Witan Sulaeman, Victor Igbonefo, Ryuji Utomo, Marckho Sandy Meraudje, Kadek Agung, Muhammad Riyandi, Ahmad Agung, Kushedya Hari Yudo, and Ezra Walian.

There are a number of reasons why Shin makes this choice. One of them is that he wants to review the competence of other players in defending the Garuda squad.

One area that Shin focuses more on is the front row, which Shin said was the weakest position in the team during the AFF semifinal match against Thailand.

Instead of Kushedya Hari Yudo and Ezra Walian, Shin now calls two young strikers, namely Ronaldo Kwateh and Muhammad Rafli. (mcr15/mcr20/jpnn)

