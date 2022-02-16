Pratama Arhan Signed by Japanese League Club
english.jpnn.com, TOKYO - Pratama Arhan, a soccer player from Blora, Central Java, will play for Tokyo Verdy in the second tier of the Japanese League or J2.
This was announced by the club's official website, verdy.co.jp, on Wednesday (16/2) morning.
"Soccer player Pratama Arhan will have a permanent transfer to Tokyo Verdy," reads the website.
The club, which was founded in late 1969, said that Pratama was the first player from Southeast Asia they recruited.
This was confirmed by the CEO of PSIS Semarang, Yoyok Sukawi.
"Today, with pride and honor, we announce that the wonderkid who graduated from the PSIS Academy, Pratama Arhan, will depart for Japanese club Tokyo Verdy," he said. (dkk/mcr20/jpnn)
