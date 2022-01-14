Seven Badminton Players Test Positive for Covid-19 at India Open

jpnn.com, INDIA - A total of seven badminton players competing in the 2022 India Open have tested positive for Covid-19.

As reported on the BWF website, the players must withdraw from the 2022 India Open.

The seven players were confirmed positive after a PCR test conducted by the organizing committee on Tuesday (11/1).

"BWF can confirm that seven players have been withdrawn from the 2022 India Open after testing positive for Covid-19," the BWF said.

The BWF has not announced which players have been exposed to Covid-19.

The incident will not hamper the games of the last 16.

The organizing committee will continue the tournament with even stricter health supervision.

Indonesia now leaves only Hendra Setiawan and Mohammad Ahsan.