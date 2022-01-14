Seven Badminton Players Test Positive for Covid-19 at India Open
Friday, 14 January 2022 – 03:00 GMT+7
jpnn.com, INDIA - A total of seven badminton players competing in the 2022 India Open have tested positive for Covid-19.
As reported on the BWF website, the players must withdraw from the 2022 India Open.
The seven players were confirmed positive after a PCR test conducted by the organizing committee on Tuesday (11/1).
"BWF can confirm that seven players have been withdrawn from the 2022 India Open after testing positive for Covid-19," the BWF said.
The BWF has not announced which players have been exposed to Covid-19.
The incident will not hamper the games of the last 16.
The organizing committee will continue the tournament with even stricter health supervision.
Indonesia now leaves only Hendra Setiawan and Mohammad Ahsan.
A total of seven badminton players competing in the 2022 India Open have tested positive for Covid-19.
RELATED NEWS
- 300 Homestays Ready for MotoGP, Jokowi Says
- Shalika Aurelia, First Indonesian Woman With Foreign Soccer Club
- Irfan Jauhari Joins Persija, Seeks to Help Team Win League 1
- After 2020 AFF Cup, Pratama Arhan Wanted by South Korean Clubs
- Persikabo Player Dies in Car Accident in Banyuwangi
- Shin Tae Yong Readies Garuda Squad for Three Competitions in 2022