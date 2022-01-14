JPNN.com

JPNN.com English Sports Seven Badminton Players Test Positive for Covid-19 at India Open

Seven Badminton Players Test Positive for Covid-19 at India Open

Friday, 14 January 2022 – 03:00 GMT+7
Seven Badminton Players Test Positive for Covid-19 at India Open - JPNN.com English
Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan / Credit: Humas PP PBSI

jpnn.com, INDIA - A total of seven badminton players competing in the 2022 India Open have tested positive for Covid-19.

As reported on the BWF website, the players must withdraw from the 2022 India Open.

The seven players were confirmed positive after a PCR test conducted by the organizing committee on Tuesday (11/1).

Also See:

"BWF can confirm that seven players have been withdrawn from the 2022 India Open after testing positive for Covid-19," the BWF said.

The BWF has not announced which players have been exposed to Covid-19.

The incident will not hamper the games of the last 16.

Also See:

The organizing committee will continue the tournament with even stricter health supervision.

Indonesia now leaves only Hendra Setiawan and Mohammad Ahsan.

A total of seven badminton players competing in the 2022 India Open have tested positive for Covid-19.
TAGS   Badminton Players Positive covid-19 India Open BWF

RELATED NEWS