Lee Chong Wei Gets Offers from Some Countries to Become Coach

Lee, who is now more active as a businessman, admitted that he received offers from a number of countries to take charge of the men's singles sector.

So far, there has been no official statement on which countries are interested in him. However, the Malaysian media New Strait Times wrote that the offer might come from big badminton countries, such as China and Taiwan.

"I can only say that I have received offers from several Asian countries," said Lee.

However, he has yet to take concrete steps even though the discussion process continues.

"No decisions have been made, but discussions are still ongoing. Badminton is in my blood. So, who knows," he added.

In addition to offers from abroad, the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) is also interested in appointing the legend as a coach.

BAM has said that their door is always open to the winner of the four All England titles.